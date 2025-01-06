The 17 workout essentials you need to level-up your gym sessions

Top range fitness watches to the best protein shakers

There's no time like the present to get stocked up on essentials for returning to the gym. Whether you have new fitness goals for 2025 or are already an avid gym fan - there's no time quite like the present to get your equipment in order.

Be it your first or your fiftieth time, there's no shortage of gear that you can pick up to improve and enhance your gym performance and experience - and depending on your level of expertise, some pieces may prove more valuable than others.

To save you hours of research and endless scrolling, GOAL has compiled the best gym essentials to add to your gym bag for both casual gymgoers and seasoned veterans.