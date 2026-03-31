Yan Diomande has quickly become one of the most sought-after attacking players in Europe. According to a report by Sky, the 19-year-old RB Leipzig player is already on the radar of several top clubs – including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool and clubs in Spain. Nevertheless, the Saxons have a clear plan: they intend to keep Diomande beyond the summer of 2026.
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Will it turn out like it did with Benjamin Sesko? RB Leipzig reportedly wants to keep Yan Diomande using a salary trick
To achieve this goal, RB Leipzig is working intensively on a contract renegotiation. Although the Ivory Coast international is still under contract until 2030 and has no release clause, his salary no longer reflects his sporting importance given his development. As Sky reports, the player has already been informed of a planned pay rise. An extension would also guarantee that Diomande does not leave, at least this summer.
The approach is strongly reminiscent of a tried-and-tested Leipzig model. The club previously succeeded in keeping striker Benjamin Sesko through a contract renegotiation, despite significant interest from other clubs. Sesko ultimately stayed for two years before taking the next step in his career – a scenario that is now also being sought with Diomande.
In sporting and financial terms, Leipzig finds itself in a comfortable yet challenging position. On the one hand, the Ivorian is not currently pushing for a move; on the other, he is by no means unsellable. According to Sky, the club’s management would at least give the matter some thought if offers exceeded the €100 million mark, particularly if revenue from the Champions League fails to materialise.
Diomande's future: likely to leave by 2027 at the latest
To avoid an early sale, Leipzig are also planning to generate transfer revenue from other players. Internally, the aim is to raise a total of more than €100 million. Candidates for this include Castello Lukeba and several players on loan with no long-term prospects. The possibility of further key players leaving is also on the cards should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Despite all efforts, it seems unrealistic that Diomande will stay long-term. According to Sky, a departure by 2027 at the latest is considered likely. Until then, however, Leipzig intends to get the most out of its rising star – both on and off the pitch. A pay rise could be the decisive lever to buy time and prepare for the next major transfer coup.
Yan Diomande: Statistics for RB Leipzig
Competitive matches
Goals
Assists
29
11
8