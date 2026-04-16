Explained: Why Real Madrid's team bus left Vinicius Junior behind after chastening Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

The 15-time European champions endured a miserable night in Germany, falling to a 4-3 defeat that saw them crash out 6-4 on aggregate. While the rest of the squad boarded the bus shortly after the final whistle, Vinicius was selected for a random anti-doping test after playing the full match. Because the procedure took longer than expected, the club's logistics team decided the main bus should head to the airport, leaving the star attacker to travel subsequently by car.



