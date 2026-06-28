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‘Ship has sailed’ - Why Man Utd will not be signing Victor Osimhen amid ‘huge money’ transfer links to Galatasaray’s prolific Nigeria international striker
Why the Osimhen ship 'has sailed'
For years, the prospect of Osimhen leading the line at Old Trafford has been a recurring dream for the United faithful. However, that dream appears to have reached its conclusion. The 27-year-old has continued to dominate in the Super Lig, but the combined cost of a transfer fee and his astronomical salary - bolstered by significant tax breaks in Turkey - has priced him out of a move to the Premier League giants.
Despite the Nigerian striker's consistent goalscoring form for Galatasaray, Manchester Evening News writer Tyrone Marshall believes the "ship has sailed" on a potential move to United. The financial reality of requiring a massive fee to secure him, combined with the huge wages he currently commands thanks to Turkey's favorable tax system for high earners, makes the deal unfeasible. Even as United look for attacking reinforcements, the monumental valuation of the former Napoli star remains a barrier they are unwilling to cross.
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Barcelona monitoring Benjamin Sesko
While the Osimhen door closes, another is nudging open in Catalonia. Barcelona have reportedly identified Benjamin Sesko as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Although Julian Alvarez remains the top priority for Hansi Flick and Deco, the difficulty of negotiating with Atletico Madrid has led the Blaugrana to consider alternative targets including the Slovenian international.
United, for their part, are not entertaining the noise from Spain just yet. The club views Sesko as their long-term No. 9 and has received no formal approach. Marshall noted: "United haven't had any offer or expression of interest from Barcelona for Sesko and aren't treating those links with much seriousness at the moment. There was a fair bit of frustration over the way Barca have gone about the Marcus Rashford deal, and United will be reluctant to do business with them for a while."
The Rashford dilemma and Spurs interest
Rashford’s future remains a major talking point following his loan spell at the Camp Nou. While the Blaugrana opted not to make his stay permanent, Tottenham have emerged as a serious suitor. Roberto De Zerbi is a known admirer of the England forward and Spurs are reportedly exploring a formal offer that would sit below United’s £40m release clause.
Rashford is understood to prefer a return to the United first-team or another move abroad, but the Red Devils’ desire to clear his significant wages could force a rethink. The player is said to be willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a move at this stage of his career, yet he remains hesitant about joining another Premier League rival. United are adamant they will not sanction another loan deal to Barcelona after the Catalans declined the permanent option.
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Old Trafford's summer recruitment strategy
With the Osimhen deal dead, United are focusing on a more balanced approach to their frontline. The club believes in Sesko’s potential but acknowledges the need for support. A five-man shortlist has been drawn up, ranging from Premier League-proven options like Jean-Philippe Mateta who can provide mentorship. The goal is to avoid panic buys and ensure the squad has the depth to compete in the Champions League.
Further back, the recruitment team is already making moves. A deal for Atalanta’s Ederson is thought to be agreed, while talks continue for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes. As the Rashford situation unfolds, the funds generated by his potential exit could be reinvested into these high-priority targets. For now, the focus remains on the training ground as United prepare for their pre-season opener against Wrexham.