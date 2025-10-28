Why Gary Lineker quit Baller League UK ahead of season two as competition CEO details honest conversation with England icon

Starck added: "Micah Richards has a team together with Daniel Sturridge now. And he called me eight weeks ago in the offseason. He was like, 'I hate you,' and I was like, 'What's your problem now? Why do you suddenly hate me?' He's like 'I'm in Barbados, I don't get to rest, I'm on my phone trying to convince people to come to my team.' So I think a lot of these people became hyper, hyper invested. John Terry's every day at the Chelsea ground, looking who's about to get cut and then take him over? I'm hoping I'm not saying something wrong, and John's gonna have an issue, but they are very much invested!"

Starck has huge hopes for the fledgling league, but wants to to be very different to the type of football on show in the Premier League, with a unique ethos. At the launch of season 2, he said: "What we want to do is move away from everything that's not football culture, which is politics and greed and money and talking about football like it's a product. This is not a product, this is a sport. And it’s not a whiteboard sport, like NFL or basketball. It’s an instinct sport – give me the ball, and I’m gonna do something amazing with it. People don’t laugh anymore playing football. We need to make it fun again."