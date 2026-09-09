Wayne Rooney sends Michael Carrick brutal SACK warning as Man Utd legend hits out at summer transfer failure

Rooney fears for Carrick’s future at United, insisting that the former midfielder needs to deliver immediate results rather than waiting for future transfer windows to solve the squad's glaring issues. United have endured a stuttering start to the Premier League campaign, picking up just four points from their opening three fixtures and shipping six goals in the process.

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney was candid about the unique pressures of the job. "If you're manager of Manchester United you know the pressure which comes with the job and the time now you're not getting much time in the job," the former striker explained.

"You have to push as hard as you can even harder to get players in because you know you don't want to be sitting here in six months, 12 months' time, saying 'You know what? I should have'.

"Do we want to win the Champions League? Of course we do. But in terms of this process we're going through to try and get back to that, we're going to have to accept we're not quite at that level yet. Arsenal have been through this process over the last five years with [Mikel] Arteta and you've seen the progress each year."