AFP
'We wanted to play' - Luis de la Fuente defends Spain over Finalissima debacle after Argentina point finger at RFEF
De la Fuente clarifies Finalissima mess
The RFEF had been prepared to stage the game in Doha, and De la Fuente revealed the preparations were well advanced before everything unravelled. Argentina and CONMEBOL have pointed the finger at UEFA and their Spanish counterparts, but De la Fuente was having none of it. At a press conference ahead the international break, he attempted to clear up the mixed reports.
"You all know that my intention was to play in the Finalissima. I've always said that. Playing against Argentina, winning a title - both I and the RFEF were ready to play this match," he said. "Two can't play if one doesn't want to, and we wanted to play. I've always said that."
De la Fuente also made it clear that the Finalissima had been viewed as more than just a prestige occasion. "It was a unique match. We wanted to win it with the players who could give us a chance to compete for a World Cup. We haven't been together since November. For us, it was important to make up for this opportunity," he added.
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Doha planning was well underway
De la Fuente revealed that Spain had mapped out detailed plans for the match regardless of the venue, with Doha the agreed location before the fixture eventually fell through. The suggestion that the RFEF were anything less than fully committed was met with a scowl from the Spaniard.
"Everything was planned to play in Doha. We changed the plan a little, but not much. But we wanted to play in Doha, in Buenos Aires," he said. The match had generated plenty of excitement on both sides, with a contest between the European and world champions carrying obvious appeal as a final tune-up before this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Spain plans unaffected
When pressed on whether the loss of the Argentina fixture had changed his squad selection for the upcoming friendlies, De la Fuente gave a very short answer.
"I know what we've done. I don't know what would have happened. In any case, if they're here, it's because they're very good," he said.
- (C)Getty images
Focus back on World Cup
Despite the lingering frustration over the Finalissima, De la Fuente was keen to redirect attention towards the immediate task at hand. Spain are among the frontrunners for this summer's World Cup, having won Euro 2024 with a brand of football widely regarded as the most attractive in the international game, and he has no desire to dwell on what might have been.
"We're already playing in the World Cup on Monday," he said.
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