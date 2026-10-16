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Virgil van Dijk backs 'introverted' Bradley Barcola to shine at Liverpool after Champions League hat-trick heroics
Barcola hits his stride in Linz
The French forward delivered a statement performance on Wednesday night, finding the net three times to dismantle Austrian champions LASK. The commanding road victory ensured that Liverpool maintained their flawless record in Europe this season.
His spectacular treble was swiftly recognised, as Barcola was officially named the Champions League Player of the Week. The individual accolade serves as a significant milestone for the winger, who arrived at Anfield with a hefty price tag and naturally high expectations surrounding his integration into the squad.
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Van Dijk reveals advice for new winger
Speaking after the impressive European triumph, Van Dijk highlighted the importance of the milestone for his quieter team-mate. The Dutch centre-back acknowledged the pressure associated with blockbuster transfers, drawing on his own past experiences to offer guidance.
"It's massive for Bradley. He's very introverted anyway," the Liverpool captain said. "He won't express his feelings too much but everyone knows that will help him so much. Hopefully there are many more hat-tricks to come."
Van Dijk emphasised the squad's role in facilitating the attacker's development. He added: "It's about creating the environment where he can express himself on the pitch. As a footballer, you always want to be out there, showing what you can do. For him, scoring goals is a big part of his game. To get a hat-trick in the Champions League is a great thing for him and for us."
When pressed on the financial weight attached to Barcola's signature, Van Dijk was fully supportive. "You can share experiences for sure. It's about helping each other to succeed. We're in it together," he noted. "Bradley is getting into it now. He'll be absolutely fine."
Defensive lapses and injury concerns
While the attack flourished, Liverpool's defence suffered a late lapse in concentration. Van Dijk was introduced alongside Joe Gomez on the hour mark, only to see their side concede three goals in the closing stages.
The 33-year-old was able to laugh off the defensive wobble, though he admitted his late cameo was entirely unplanned. "Obviously Joe and I made it interesting after we came on after 60 minutes but sometimes these things happen," he joked. "I didn't expect to come on whatsoever. It was a surprise. I'm still recovering a bit [after getting a kick to the calf against Manchester City.
"It had been a long time since I did not start a game like that. I still did everything I could off the pitch to help the team. It was unusual for me but it's part of life. I think I'll be fine for Saturday."
- Branislav Racko
Looking ahead to domestic duties
Despite the knock sustained against Manchester City, Van Dijk expects to be fully fit and available for Liverpool's upcoming weekend fixture against Brentford. Iraola will be hoping to tighten up his backline after the late collapse in Austria, while simultaneously unleashing a confident Barcola on domestic opponents.
With their perfect European campaign secured for now, the Reds can shift their absolute focus back to league matters. Establishing defensive solidity from the opening whistle will be the immediate priority on Saturday.
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