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Is Vincent Kompany to blame? Bayern Munich coach questioned over key decisions in PSG defeat as legend praises Michael Olise & Luis Diaz impact
Tactical concerns for Vincent Kompany
Dietmar Hamann believes that the reigning European champions exposed Bayern’s limitations over the course of the semi-final tie as the French giants ran out 6-5 aggregate winners. The former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder pointed directly to Kompany’s high defensive line as a major point of failure against elite opposition. Hamann highlighted how easily PSG exploited this setup, specifically when Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in just the third minute following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's explosive burst down the left flank.
"Whether you should show up like that over 180 minutes against PSG is a question you have to ask Vincent Kompany," Hamann noted in his Sky Sport column. He argued that while such an aggressive press might work in the Bundesliga, it leaves the defence vulnerable to world-class attackers, concluding: "That may go well in the domestic league, but not when you play against the best."
Despite the disappointment, Hamann acknowledged that the season remains a positive one overall, especially as Bayern have already been crowned Bundesliga champions. "Despite the exit from the Champions League, Bayern have played a very good season so far. It can become an outstanding season if they win the DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart on May 23," he added.
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Selection headache over Jamal Musiala
One major talking point from the semi-final clash was the inclusion of Jamal Musiala in the starting lineup. Hamann questioned why the young playmaker was given the nod despite a dip in form leading up to the second leg.
"I wondered: Why was Jamal Musiala in the starting XI after his poor performances in Paris and against Heidenheim? The coach must also answer this question. Leon Goretzka might have been the better option. Musiala could have helped the team more if he had come off the bench in the last half hour," Hamann said.
The absence of Serge Gnabry was also cited as a major factor in Bayern's inability to break down the Parisian defence. Gnabry was ruled out for the remainder of the season and is expected to miss the 2026 World Cup this summer after suffering a torn adductor muscle in his right thigh during Bayern’s final training session on April 19.
"The fact that Serge Gnabry was missed terribly in both games should not go unmentioned here," Hamann noted. He also pointed out that Alphonso Davies has struggled to justify his recent lucrative contract extension, stating: "One extended the contract of Davies for a princely salary, but his performance hasn't matched it so far."
Praise for Olise and Diaz
While much of the post-match analysis focused on the negatives, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz received significant praise for their efforts. Hamann believes the duo were instrumental in even getting the club to the semi-final stage, underscored by their impressive clinical output.
Olise has been a revelation this season with five goals and seven assists in the Champions League, while Luis Diaz proved equally vital, netting seven goals and providing four assists in the competition.
"Michael Olise was outstanding in the first leg, but unfortunately luckless in the second leg. He tried, but the Parisians defended him very well with combined forces. It wasn't down to him. Without Olise and Luis Diaz, who also tried everything again, Bayern wouldn't have even reached the semi-finals," he said.
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Defining world-class talent
Hamann concluded that Bayern’s squad lacks enough "world-class" talent for decisive games. He noted that only Diaz, Olise, Manuel Neuer, and, to some extent, Aleksandar Pavlovic reached that elite level across both legs against PSG, stating: "And that is too little" for a club of Bayern's stature.