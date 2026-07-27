AFP
Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen heading to MLS as new deal agreed
Portland Timbers secure veteran Dutchman
Janssen is heading to the United States to open the next major chapter of his nomadic footballing career. According to Voetbal International, the seasoned frontman has agreed to personal terms with the Portland Timbers. The MLS outfit moved quickly to present a definitive structural package that completely aligned with the player's long-term off-field planning.
The decision to pack his bags for the Pacific Northwest comes despite a concerted effort by Royal Antwerp to keep their offensive centrepiece in Belgium. However, Janssen declined the proposal, choosing to draw a line under his prolific four-season spell in the Belgian Pro League in favour of an American breakthrough.
- AFP
A deeply personal North American dream comes to fruition
For the 32-year-old centre-forward, the move to MLS represents the realisation of a deeply personal family objective rather than a simple financial transition. Janssen, whose wife is Mexican-American, has been openly expressive for several seasons about his strong desire to move his family unit to the United States before entering the twilight of his playing days.
The long-term family plan has always centred on establishing a permanent, lifelong residence in North America once his professional boots are hung up. By navigating a move to Portland, Janssen has managed to perfectly synchronise his competitive athletic timeline with his family's domestic aspirations.
Reflecting on a prolific Belgian spell
Janssen's time at Tottenham was a difficult one, with the striker managing just six goals in 42 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino before eventually moving on. His post-Premier League resurgence, however, has been nothing short of exemplary. The former AZ breakout star departs Royal Antwerp with an incredibly elite domestic legacy, having completely restored his reputation as a ruthless, focal point number nine.
Across his highly consistent four-season tenure with the Belgian club, Janssen amassed an impressive stat line of 173 appearances, netting 64 goals and providing 27 assists across all competitions. His tactical hold-up play and reliable finishing metrics were absolutely pivotal in guiding Antwerp to domestic success, helping the club secure the league title and Belgian Cup as part of a historic domestic Double, alongside the club's first-ever appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage.
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Portland adds proved experience
Spanish manager Martí Cifuentes is banking on Janssen's wealth of experience across a wide range of competitions worldwide. The Portland head coach is also well aware that his new signing is no stranger to North American football, having previously spent three seasons with Mexican side Monterrey, where he registered 24 goals and 5 assists in 92 appearances across all competitions.
That spell in Mexico also proved a fruitful one from a silverware standpoint, with Janssen collecting three major honours during his time at the club: a CONCACAF Champions League title, a Mexican Apertura championship, and a Mexican Cup triumph.
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