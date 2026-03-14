Viktor Gyokeres 'so happy' after seeing 'unbelievable' Max Dowman net first Premier League goal in sensational Arsenal cameo

Gyokeres was full of praise for his young teammate Dowman following Arsenal's hard-fought victory at the Emirates. The Swedish international, who arrived with a massive reputation, was quick to deflect the spotlight onto the 16-year-old sensation after the youngster doubled the Gunners' lead in stoppage time.

Speaking to BBC MOTD, Gyokeres expressed his delight for the academy graduate, stating: "He doesn't seem 16 when he is playing, but he is unbelievable and to see him score a goal like that. You could see all the players celebrating with him. He is amazing, and I am so happy for him. We always try to find our ways, and we did it today as well."

He told club media: "He makes a lot of right decisions when he comes on the pitch. He's an incredible and very good player.”