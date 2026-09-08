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Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez suffers nightmare Champions League howler against Real Madrid

J. Martinez
Inter
Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Champions League

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez committed a costly error as Real Madrid stormed into an early 2-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring before Federico Valverde dispossessed the Nerazzurri shot-stopper to double Los Blancos' advantage in the Champions League clash.

  • Madrid capitalise on Inter goalkeeper error

    Inter goalkeeper Martinez suffered a night to forget at the Santiago Bernabeu after committing a costly blunder during their Champions League league phase encounter against Real Madrid. Nerazzurri found themselves trailing early in the contest before the Spanish goalkeeper handed Los Blancos a comfortable two-goal cushion in front of their home supporters.

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  • Valverde punishes disastrous defensive mistake

    Los Blancos opened the scoring in the 14th minute when French forward Mbappe turned home an incisive pass from Brahim Diaz to put the hosts ahead.

    Disaster then struck for Inter in the 23rd minute as they attempted to build an attack from the back. Martinez controlled a pass directly in front of his own goal, allowing Federico Valverde to aggressively close him down. The Madrid midfielder successfully dispossessed the Inter shot-stopper, sending the ball rolling straight into the back of the net to double the Spanish giants' lead.

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  • FC Internazionale v AC Monza - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Los Blancos in command as match continues

    Madrid hold a commanding 2-0 lead over Inter with the Champions League league phase fixture still ongoing at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Nerazzurri require a monumental effort and a dramatic tactical turnaround if they are to rescue a positive result from their trip to the Spanish capital. They must find a way back into the game despite the early setbacks.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI