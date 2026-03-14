VIDEO: 'I've been massacred' - Pep Guardiola mimics being shot with bullets as Man City boss delivers fiery defence of his tactics

Guardiola pointed out that due to his long history in the competition has has often faced flak whenever City fall short on the grandest stage, noting that the media take shots at him if things go wrong. “It’s 17 years I’ve been managing in that competition, and every time I lose, boom, my God. Pew, pew, pew,” he said, mimicking being shot. “I have been massacred. Listen, I played a final of the Champions League without Fernandinho and Rodri as holding midfielder against Chelsea. Do you think that’s normal? No, honestly. [Ilkay] Gundogan played in that moment. I was destroyed. I knew how Rodri was playing and Fernandinho was playing, it was not the Rodri that we met after, and in the other positions there are a lot of times many decisions coming for many, many, many reasons, for how you handle the pressure and the other ones. I can explain that but is it going to convince you for the next time?”