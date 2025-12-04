VIDEO: Incredible scenes as Neymar defies injury to score sensational 17-minute hat-trick for Santos - securing his first match ball in over three years

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, who returned to his roots in January after seeing a lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal torn up, has been dragged into a basement battle this season. He is determined to ensure that Santos do not slip through a trapdoor in 2025.

Neymar has, however, found peak form and fitness hard to come by of late. Untimely knocks have seen him spend far too much time on the treatment table. He should be back there at present, with a knee problem being nursed.

Doctors have advised the 33-year-old to take in another enforced break, but he has chosen to ignore those pleas. Neymar is putting his body on the line in a bid to keep Santos in the top tier. They took a huge step towards hitting that target when seeing off Juventude.