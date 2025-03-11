Maya Jama Ruben Dias Gary LinekerGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

VIDEO: 'Get her boyfriend to play for us!' - Gary Lineker aims Ruben Dias joke at Maya Jama as England legend tells Micah Richard to 'stop flirting' with Baller League UK rival

R. DiasManchester CityShowbizPremier LeagueEngland

Gary Lineker aimed a Ruben Dias joke at Maya Jama during the Baller League UK draft, telling Micah Richards to “get her boyfriend to play for us”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Jama has teamed up with Lehmann in coaching role
  • Lineker & Richards also part of Baller League UK
  • Six-a-side competition about to get underway
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches