VIDEO: Eberechi Eze produces magic with stunning Champions League screamer to put Arsenal in command against Bayer Leverkusen

Eze chose the perfect moment to net his first-ever Champions League goal, producing a strike that left the Emirates Stadium crowd in awe. After a dominant opening half-hour where the Gunners failed to capitalise on several clear-cut chances, the former Crystal Palace man took matters into his own hands with a display of technical perfection.

The move was deceptively simple but executed with devastating precision. Leandro Trossard punched a firm pass into Eze’s feet in a central position, roughly 20 yards from goal. With one touch to set himself on the turn, the playmaker unleashed an unstoppable volley that flew past Leverkusen goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.