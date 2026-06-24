VIDEO: Awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo snaps at Lionel Messi question & hits out at 'very harsh' criticism after historic two-goal World Cup display for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at 'very harsh' critics
The Portugal captain did not hold back after leading his country to a 5-0 win, admitting that the lead-up to the game had been fueled by negativity. Following a frustrating goalless opener against DR Congo, the 41-year-old found himself under the microscope, with many suggesting his time at the elite level had finally come to an end.
"It was a very tough and difficult week, with public opinion being very harsh on all the players, especially on me and the coach [Roberto Martinez]," Ronaldo told reporters. "But I don't mind. I've been in this profession for 23 years now, and whenever things go well, 'Cristiano is doing great,' but when they go badly, 'Cristiano is retired, he's too old.' It will always be like that. But we responded well today."
He added: "The most important thing is the team, being united with them. We can't control the rest that comes from outside. We know that when we don't win, we get attacked, especially me."
Watch the clip: CR7's frosty response to Messi comparisons
Despite his record-breaking night in Houston, where he became the first player to score in six different World Cups, Ronaldo was visibly annoyed when the conversation shifted toward Messi. The Argentine has been in sensational form, netting five times in his opening fixtures, but Ronaldo made it clear he isn't tracking his rival's statistics.
When pressed on Messi's goal tally, the Al-Nassr star snapped back, saying: "I couldn’t care less about others… [Kylian] Mbappe also scored." He later shut down further attempts to compare him to Messi, Mbappe, and Erling Haaland by simply stating, "Next question," as he looked to steer the focus back to Portugal's collective success.
Further history made on the Houston stage
On the pitch, Ronaldo was clinical, opening the scoring in the sixth minute by meeting a Joao Cancelo cross with a precise finish. He doubled his tally before the break after latching onto a Bruno Fernandes through ball, proving that his predatory instincts remain sharp.
His second goal of the night carried significant weight, making him the oldest player ever to score multiple goals in a World Cup match at 41 years and 138 days. The performance also saw him move past the legendary Eusebio to become Portugal’s all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 10 goals.
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The potential for a dream showdown
While Ronaldo was quick to shut down individual comparisons, he did admit that the prospect of a knockout-stage clash against Argentina would be a spectacle for the ages. With both nations vying for top spots in their respective groups, a path could be cleared for the two icons of the game to meet on the grandest stage.
"I don't know how to answer that. But, well, it would be awesome," Ronaldo conceded when asked about facing Messi’s side later in the tournament. "The most important thing was today, winning to advance, and being ready for what's next ... The main goal was to advance from the group stage, and we did it."
For now, his focus remains on Portugal's final Group K clash against Colombia in Miami, where a clinical victory could see them secure a favorable draw for the rounds to come.