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VIDEO: Preparing for an Arsenal barrage?! PSG goalkeepers filmed training with rugby tackle shields ahead of Champions League final
Enrique adopts left-field tactics
As the countdown to the Champions League final in Budapest begins, PSG are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for back-to-back European titles. The reigning champions, who dismantled Inter 5-0 in last year’s showpiece, are set to face an Arsenal side that has become synonymous with set-piece ingenuity under Mikel Arteta.
To combat this, Luis Enrique has introduced a "bizarre" training drill involving rugby tackle shields.
Footage from the PSG training ground shows coaching staff using the padded shields to buffet and obstruct goalkeepers as they attempt to claim high balls. It is a clear attempt to simulate the crowded, physical environment of the six-yard box that the Gunners exploit so effectively.
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Arsenal’s set-piece mastery
Arsenal have developed a reputation as the most dangerous team in world football from dead-ball situations. Arteta’s side has used these high-pressure routines to climb to the summit of the Premier League and navigate a difficult path to the final on May 30. Their ability to "bombard" the opposition goalkeeper with physical blockers has left many top-tier defenders and keepers second-guessing themselves.
PSG are well aware of this threat and are determined not to be intimidated. Having already navigated a semi-final clash against Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich - secured via a clinical Ousmane Dembele strike at the Allianz Arena- the French giants are now focusing entirely on neutralising the specific aerial weapons Arsenal will bring to the Puskas Arena.
- AFP
The holders' road to Budapest
The two European giants are scheduled to face off on May 30, with the eyes of the world on Budapest. For PSG, the objective is simple: become the first team since Real Madrid to retain the modern Champions League trophy.
For Arsenal, it is the chance to finally claim the greatest prize in club football using their unique, calculated brand of "chaos" in the box.