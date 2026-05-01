AFP
Victor Osimhen backed to break No.9 ‘curse’ at Chelsea as Blues continue hunt for suitable heir to Didier Drogba
Petit backs Osimhen to solve Chelsea’s striker dilemma
Chelsea have struggled for years to replace the impact of Drogba, with a series of high-profile forwards failing to deliver consistently at Stamford Bridge. The club’s No.9 shirt has become symbolic of that problem, with several strikers unable to handle the expectations that come with leading the line in west London.
Osimhen has now emerged as one of the names linked with solving that long-running issue. The Nigerian forward remains highly rated across Europe despite his temporary departure from one of the continent’s top leagues. Petit believes Osimhen possesses the mentality required to succeed where others have struggled and could finally end the perceived “curse” surrounding the club’s No.9 role.
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Chelsea's No. 9 Curse
Petit highlighted how the Blues have struggled to find a successful number 9 since the Drogba era. And the French legend asserted that Osimhen would be the perfect man to break the curse.
"Victor Osimhen is doing well with Galatasaray but when he left Napoli, I was hoping that he was going to come to the Premier League, I have no idea why he chose Galatasaray," he speaks in Andy's Bet Club.
“Since Drogba, I think there's been a curse around the number nine at Chelsea. I think it's different with Osimhen because this guy has a really big personality and character, he could be the man to break that curse."
Petit explains why Osimhen could thrive at Stamford Bridge
Petit believes Osimhen’s character and aggressive style make him uniquely suited to the demands of the Premier League and the expectations placed on Chelsea’s main striker.
"The way he plays on the pitch is a pain for defenders," he added. "This guy is very aggressive. He has something to prove. After he left France for Napoli, he did great in Italy. But then he was fighting with the president of Napoli, and then he went to Galatasaray."
"I think Osimhen has many seasons to play at the highest level. So I think that could be something very, very good for the Premier League. I think he has the character, the personality, and the background to play in the Premier League."
- AFP
Future move to the Premier League remains possible
Despite only joining permanently last summer, interest in Osimhen remains undiminished, and speculation about a future move to the Premier League continues. Chelsea remain one of the clubs monitoring his situation as they seek a long-term solution in attack.