Aaronson arrived back in USMNT camp last week as a married man. The process of putting together a wedding is hard. Putting one together during a World Cup? Where could Aaronson begin?

As it turns out, the wedding wasn't supposed to be during World Cup preparation. For some time, the plan was for the USMNT's World Cup camp to open on June 1 and, on that timeline, Aaronson's May 29 wedding would have been at the perfect time for a pre-tournament send-off.

Plans changed, though. Once the pre-tournament schedule was put together, the players' report date became May 26. Players found that out in December, and by that point, wedding plans had been finalized and, as Aaronson jokingly put it, "the bank account was a bit rough." Suddenly, the biggest day of Aaronson's personal life directly conflicted with the biggest moment of his professional life. When he was told the schedule change by his brother Paxten, his heart sank.

"When we got those friendly schedules, when he learned we were going to be reporting then, when she learned we were going to be reporting at that time, I saw her reaction," Aaronson said of that moment with his brother and his now-wife. "Her face was flush. My face was flush. We were freaking out because you put so much time and effort, and I mean, she put so much time and effort into doing the wedding.

"It was scary, but being able to have that conversation with the coach, being able to go into his office, he's very good at those kinds of conversations. He's a human being, too, so he knows it isn't easy being a footballer. It was just a really easy conversation to have with him."

In the end, it went off without a hitch. Well, almost. Aaronson trained on Thursday, flew to Philadelphia, and was a few hours late for his own rehearsal day. The wedding went as planned, though, including Aaronson's planned 2 a.m. flight back to Atlanta to be with the team for Saturday's sessions.

"It was perfect," he said. "It was a great, great day."

It was important, Aaronson says, to get back to camp quickly, though, because, as incredible as his wedding was, it is also time for a World Cup.