Ricardo Pepi 2024Getty
Tom Hindle

USMNT trio of Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma on target as PSV thrash FC Twente

R. PepiM. TillmanR. LedezmaPSV EindhovenEredivisiePSV Eindhoven vs TwenteTwente

Ricardo Pepi found the net once again, while two of his USMNT teammates also got on the scoresheet in the Eredivisie leaders' 6-1 win

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, Richy Ledezma all scored
  • Pepi is now tied atop Dutch league goalscoring charts
  • PSV opened nine point lead over Ajax
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱