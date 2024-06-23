All eyes are on the USMNT at Copa America, but can this team prove itself on the big stage in advance of 2026 World Cup?

The stars of the U.S. men's national team are whisked into a conference room to meet reporters inside of the team's Dallas hotel. One by one, they sit down to discuss the upcoming Copa America. Held on home soil, the tournament is the beginning of a watershed moment for American soccer, the start of a new revolution led by this golden generation that culminates in the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The immediate focus, though, is on the tournament at hand. Yes, the 2024 Copa America is part of a bigger picture, one that leads to 2026, but this isn't just a stepping stone. This is a huge tournament in its own right, and a huge opportunity for the U.S. to not just prove where they're going, but where they are.

The USMNT's stars give varying answers about the tournament, but one word came up time and time again: Results.

It's a key word for the USMNT this summer. The time for moral victories, progress and performances this over. This tournament is about wins.

Since missing out on the 2018 World Cup, the definition of success for this USMNT group has never quite been clear cut. There's always been a bigger picture that mattered more than wins and losses. Every setback was a lesson. Every triumph was a step forward. Every game, even those at the World Cup, was part of an overall process.

That time is coming to an end. The U.S. begins it's 2024 Copa America journey against Bolivia Sunday night in Arlington, Texas, and the definition of success is changing for this group - rapidly. This summer, the results matter. The pressure is now on the USMNT, and Copa America is the litmus test.