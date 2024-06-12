Copa America 2024 Winner Odds: Messi and Argentina Favorites to Lift Trophy

Goal offers the latest Copa America 2024 betting odds, with Lionel Messi and Argentina as the favorites to go all the way and claim the crown.

The 48th Copa America is fast approaching and anticipation is building with fans hoping that their nation can go all the way and lift the trophy.

Copa America 2024 Winner Odds: Latest Betting

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Argentina +175 Brazil +225 Uruguay +500 Colombia +1200 Mexico +1200 USA +1200 Other Teams +1600 and above

Copa America 2024 Winner Odds: Favorites Analyzed

Argentina @ +175

It comes as no surprise that Argentina tops the bookmaker's odds to win the Copa America.

They’re historically the most successful nation in the competition, with 15 title wins (along with Uruguay), and won the last edition of the tournament back in 2021.

Plus, they’re coming off the back of World Cup success in 2022. With Lionel Messi still capable of otherworldly performances, that tips the odds heavily in the favor of the Argentines.

Alongside Messi, the reigning champions feature an array of veteran talent as well as plenty of young players who will inject a spark of energy into the side.

Those players being the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Alexis MacAllister, Julian Alvarez, Alejandro Garnacho, and Co.

Going into the tournament, Argentina have won their last four games and look great value.

Brazil @ +225

It’s been a tough few years for the Brazilians. They lost the final of the Copa America in 2021 to rivals Argentina, then went on to underperform at the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil won Copa America last in 2019 and will be desperate to avenge their defeat at the final hurdle last time out to regain their crown.

After a period of worrying results, Brazil hired experienced manager Dorival Junior in January 2024. Since then, they’ve gone on a three-game unbeaten streak ahead of the tournament.

It’s fair to say that the new hire has instilled a fresh bout of confidence into the team, and it comes at the perfect time.

The team are without Neymar for the tournament but still possess one of the best players in the world in Vinicius Jr, who is strongly tipped to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Like Argentina, Brazil features a mixture of experience and exciting youth talent in their ranks.

Many fans will be excited to see 17-year-old Endrick feature, after scoring in three straight games heading into the competition.

Uruguay @ +500

Uruguay should never be written off when it comes to Copa America.

They’ve won it a record 15 times, joint with Argentina, and have 21 final appearances to their name.

The last time they won Copa America was back in 2011, but La Celeste always fields a talented side and are a tough team to beat.

Luis Suarez is now 37 years old but still poses a big threat. Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez are among the star names for the Uruguayans.

Led by the highly-regarded manager Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay heads into the competition off the back of a confidence-boosting 4-0 victory over Mexico.

Colombia, Mexico, USA @ +1200

The Colombians, with the talented names on their roster, are always good bang for your buck. Especially after a huge 5-1 win over the United States in the preparation games.

Another big-name team worth a punt to go deep in the competition is Mexico. They’re very much a team in transition but will be looking to put their recent Concacaf Nations League final defeat behind them.

Now, to the team that claimed the Concacaf Nations League crown, the United States.

Despite mixed results as of late, including that devastating defeat to Colombia, manager Greg Berhalter has proven that his side can play well and pick up results.

On home soil, the Americans will be keen to put on a show in front of their fans and make some noise at Copa America.