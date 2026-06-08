Update on Christian Eriksen’s condition following mid-game collapse by ex-Man Utd & Spurs star during Denmark’s friendly clash with Ukraine

Speaking after the midfielder was transported to Odense University Hospital, Danish team doctor Morten Boesen, who was also on duty during Eriksen's collapse five years ago, clarified that the player's implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) played its part. “Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should,” Boesen explained to DBU official website..

The doctor further detailed the immediate aftermath of the collapse, stating: “He was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness very quickly and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was OK.”