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Left-back crisis?! Why Luke Shaw missed Man Utd training ahead of Champions League opener against Sabah FK
Shaw's planned absence explained
The 31-year-old full-back was noticeably missing from the main group at Carrington on Wednesday morning. With United preparing to host Azerbaijani outfit Sabah FK on Thursday night, his failure to participate initially raised eyebrows across the fanbase.
However, the defender's omission was entirely orchestrated by the club's medical staff. According to Manchester Evening News, Shaw was simply taking a designated rest day rather than nursing a new physical issue.
Matthijs de Ligt was also absent from the grass as he continues his lengthy rehabilitation from a major back problem. In better news for Carrick, academy prospect Harry Amass was seen taking part in the senior setup to help make up the numbers.
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Focus shifts to load management
The scheduled nature of Shaw's rest highlights a clear shift in load management at Old Trafford. The 31-year-old was an ever-present figure in last season's Premier League campaign, largely benefiting from a lighter calendar without European commitments.
Now that the Red Devils are navigating continental football following a two-year hiatus, preserving the fitness of key personnel has become paramount. The club actively explored left-back options during the summer transfer window to provide adequate cover, yet ultimately failed to secure a backup.
Newcastle star Lewis Hall was heavily monitored as a primary target, before the recruitment team shifted focus toward cheaper alternatives. Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Racing Santander defender Jorge Salinas were both evaluated, but the window closed without any additions being made to that department.
Left-back depth remains a concern
A genuine injury to Shaw would trigger a major defensive reshuffle for Carrick. Without a specialist understudy in the senior squad, right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui remain the most likely candidates to deputise on the left flank if the Englishman is ever forced to the sidelines.
That vulnerability adds intense pressure to United's current medical strategy. Navigating a congested fixture list across both domestic and European competitions means the coaching staff must pick their moments to rest essential starters very carefully.
The squad is already operating at reduced capacity in other areas. Amad Diallo is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained just days before the new campaign kicked off. Meanwhile, summer signing Carlos Baleba remains sidelined with a similar issue suffered during his pre-season preparations with Brighton.
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Manchester derby takes priority
United welcome Sabah to Old Trafford on Thursday evening as heavy favourites, presenting Carrick with an ideal opportunity to shuffle his pack. Given the looming prospect of a high-stakes Manchester derby against on Sunday, several fringe players could be handed vital minutes in Europe.
Whether Shaw is immediately thrust back into the starting lineup against the Azerbaijani visitors remains to be seen. However, his tailored recovery programme strongly suggests the veteran full-back is being primed for the weekend's pivotal showdown with Manchester City.
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