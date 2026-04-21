‘UEFA want Man Utd in the Champions League final’ but will the Red Devils hit that target in the next 10 seasons after enduring a 15-year barren run?

When that question was put to Parker, the two-time Premier League title-winning former Red Devils defender - speaking exclusively to GOAL via Spreadex Sports - said: “When you throw out those numbers [15 years since last Champions League final], I think yes, they have to based on their credibility as a club.

“If you're a player, I think you should want that. I went there and they were dying for a first league title in 25 years. If that wasn't achieved over my time, I think everyone would be saying - I would even think it myself - it would be a failure.

“But Manchester United, a club of their standing, should be doing that. UEFA want Manchester United in Europe. UEFA want Manchester United in the Champions League. UEFA want Manchester United in the Champions League final.

“Manchester United have to be good enough to get there. I think the way they've worked at UEFA, it does give the opportunity to the big boys to get a run at the knockout games. It's been made that way.”

Parker added on where the Red Devils stand at present in the European pecking order: “You're looking at Manchester United now and then you're looking at what's in the semi-final. Do they beat any of them? I don't think they beat PSG at this moment in time. I don't think they beat Bayern Munich at this moment in time. Do they beat Atletico Madrid with one of the wildest managers ever out there? I think they're just going to be too quick for them. They've got too many card sharks in their XI.

“I think the only team they'll compete against would be Arsenal. That's the team where you think if they had them in the semi-final, there'd be a great chance they could beat them, in my humble opinion.”