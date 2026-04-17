Arsenal and Mikel Arteta cautioned as UEFA hit Real Madrid with fine over Bayern Munich clash

Madrid’s Champions League campaign has ended on a sour note after the governing body imposed a financial penalty on the Spanish giants. While Los Blancos were eliminated following a dramatic 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, the administrative fallout has only just begun.

UEFA confirmed that the 15-time winners have been fined €20,000 for a delay in the start of their first-leg encounter at the Bernabeu, according to Mundo Deportivo. The sanction is part of a wider crackdown by UEFA match delegates on procedural delays that disrupt the strict timing of high-profile broadcast matches.