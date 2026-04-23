Two reasons why there is ‘no point’ in Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Europe - with Mohamed Salah & Lionel Messi transfer predictions made by ex-star of Middle East

Questions have been asked of how much longer Ronaldo will spend on the books of Al-Nassr. He linked up with them in 2023 after seeing his contract at Premier League giants Manchester United terminated heading towards the 2022 World Cup.

The most lucrative deal on the planet was signed when heading to Riyadh, with several other household names - including the likes of Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane - deciding to tread a similar path.

Remarkable individual standards have been maintained by Ronaldo, with two more Golden Boots being added to his collection, but strike action was taken in February as he took issue with how funds are supposedly distributed among PIF-controlled teams.

He has since returned to action, as Al-Nassr chase down the Saudi Pro League title, and is committed to terms through to the summer of 2027. At 41 years of age, it remains to be seen when retirement will have to be begrudgingly accepted.