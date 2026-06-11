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Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the Premier League? ‘Gobsmacked’ transfer claim amid Real Madrid regrets for former Liverpool right-back
Form & fitness issues during Alexander-Arnold's debut season in Spain
A switch to Santiago Bernabeu in 2025 was supposed to help Alexander-Arnold take his game to another level. As a two-time Premier League title winner with Champions League and domestic cup honours to his name, the Merseyside native stepped out of a professional comfort zone after running down his contract.
Struggles for form and fitness made life difficult for the 27-year-old full-back in Madrid, while he faced fierce competition for places from Blancos icon Dani Carvajal. A demanding fan base in the Spanish capital is yet to be won over by a man that graced just 21 La Liga games in 2025-26.
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Will Alexander-Arnold have regrets after missing out on England's World Cup squad?
While Alexander-Arnold appeared to be missing Liverpool, they were missing him. Jeremie Frimpong failed to convince as a right-back following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen, while collective issues led to a fifth-place finish and Arne Slot being relieved of his coaching duties.
Having witnessed those toils from afar, and been overlooked by England for a major tournament in North America, will Alexander-Arnold feel as though he made a mistake? When that question was put to former Liverpool and Three Lions star Murphy, he - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NetBet - said: “I think players will always feel that. When I left, you have moments where you think, ‘what have I done?’ Of course, that's normal, it's natural.
“I don't think he'll be in panic stations just yet because it's only been one season. I'm sure he's still got great belief in his ability. But yeah, he'll have had moments, probably. Of course, when you go on any new adventure in football, you have moments where you kind of think, ‘oh’ - especially if it's not going perfectly well. If it's all going well, those moments become less. But I'm sure he would have had the odd sleepless night about it.
“But you can't let it dwell, you can't dwell on it because it hampers your performance in the job you're doing. I think he'll be disappointed with his season. But he's got time and he's got the contract, so I think he'll be getting himself right and using the summer to get himself fully fit, ready for the start of next season.”
Could Alexander-Arnold return to the Premier League - possibly at Liverpool?
Quizzed on whether Alexander-Arnold will be seen in the Premier League again, and if there is any way back for him at Liverpool, Murphy added: “I would be gobsmacked to see him back at Anfield for a couple of reasons. One is the fans. I'm not sure they'd be too happy with that considering the situation he left in. Furthermore, the money he's earning, I'm not sure who's going to be paying him that in the Premier League at the moment. Although he's a wonderful player, he's earning phenomenal money in Madrid - obviously going on a free.
“I think he'll be there a little while. I think he'll give it another season, see how it goes and then see where he stands. I don't see him back yet. Maybe at some point, of course, because he's not old. The Premier League does possess the riches to maybe get him, but I don't think at the moment we'll be seeing that now.”
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Real Madrid preparing to sign Dumfries & appoint Mourinho as manager
Alexander-Arnold signed a six-year contract when linking up with Real, meaning that he is tied to terms through to the summer of 2031. It remains to be seen whether said agreement will be honoured.
Carvajal has departed the Bernabeu, removing one road block there, but the Blancos have lined up a deal for Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries - as he prepares to depart Serie A giants Inter - while Jose Mourinho is preparing to open a second spell as Madrid manager. Alexander-Arnold faces many more challenges in a bid to prove himself worthy of acclaim in the home of ‘Galacticos’.