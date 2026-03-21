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Tottenham to 'welcome' Evangelos Marinakis despite Nottingham Forest owner's legal threat against club
Tensions cool ahead of high-stakes meeting
Spurs have signaled their intent to move past a fractured relationship with Forest by welcoming Marinakis to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Greek tycoon had previously threatened Spurs with legal action following a collapsed move for star midfielder Gibbs-White, which left the Forest hierarchy fuming over alleged confidentiality breaches. Despite the previous hostility, including reports that Forest considered a formal complaint to the Premier League over a £60 million release clause dispute, Spurs officials have downplayed the rift. According to The Telegraph, the Forest owner will be 'welcomed' as both sides prepare for a crucial top-flight encounter.
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Gibbs-White fallout and boardroom changes
The saga concluded last summer with Gibbs-White signing a new three-year deal at the City Ground, prompting Marinakis to boast that "at the end of the day, we always win." While Daniel Levy was at the helm as chairman for Tottenham during those fractious negotiations, the day-to-day running of Spurs has since shifted to the Lewis family and CEO Vinai Venkatesham, who is expected to be present on Sunday.
It remains unclear if Marinakis will take up the invitation, as he is known for making travel decisions at the very last minute. Meanwhile, it could be painful for Spurs fans seeing Gibbs-White in a Forest shirt given it will serve as a reminder of a recruitment drive that saw them miss out on their primary target before also losing Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.
Tudor hails Simons as Maddison nears return
While boardroom drama dominated the buildup, manager Igor Tudor has focused on the resurgence of Netherlands international Xavi Simons, who became the club's top target after the failed Gibbs-White and Eze pursuits. The former PSG man recently netted a brace against Atletico Madrid, but the Lilywhites lost 7-5 on aggregate.
"He was motivated. He was good, with the right mentality," said Tudor. "When he’s like that, his qualities come out. It was a beautiful surprise for me. We need this in these last games we have to play."
The Spurs boss also provided a positive update on James Maddison’s recovery from an ACL injury. "Yeah. Maddison is already doing interesting things as well with the ball, sprinting as well. I saw him, he’s positive."
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What comes next?
After the international break, Spurs will return to Premier League action against Sunderland. Tudor's side currently sit 16th in the table with just 30 points from 30 matches, just one point above the relegation zone.
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