Did Tottenham tarnish Thomas Frank’s reputation? Reasons for ex-Brentford boss remaining out of work explained following 38-game flop at Spurs

Frank cannot, and should not, be blamed for those struggles as even the likes of Pep Guardiola would have struggled to get a tune out of Tottenham at times. When that suggestion was put to Morrison, the former Brentford striker - who was speaking in association with Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL: “I think Thomas Frank, when the right job comes available, Thomas Frank will be back in management.

“I think the job he's done at Brentford is outstanding. He went to Tottenham. It was difficult. The whole situation was difficult. He couldn't get a tune out of that group of players. So yeah, it was super hard for him. But I think Thomas Frank will be back in football when he's ready and when the right job offer comes.

“I actually thought, before Palace brought in Pierre Sage, I thought they might have gone down that road for Thomas Frank. Because the two clubs are kind of similar - Crystal Palace, Brentford.

“I think Brentford recruit ever so well, though. And their recruitment is outstanding. But I think Thomas Frank is a good manager. So I think he could get back into management. He'll be waiting to see who slips up and who’s not started the season well and who loses their job. And then he'll be back in football.”