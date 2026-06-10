Tottenham seal Marcos Senesi switch! Roberto De Zerbi hails new defender's 'flexibility' as Spurs rebuild continues

Tottenham have confirmed that Senesi will officially join their ranks on July 1, subject to international clearance. The experienced defender arrives after four impressive seasons with Bournemouth, whom he joined for €15 million from Feyenoord in 2022.

Expressing his excitement about the move, the Argentine stated: "It's a very special feeling to be a Tottenham Hotspur player. From the first moment, the Club has shown why they want me and how much they want me to be a part of what they are building. It's exciting and something I can't wait to be involved in."