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Tom Maston

Tottenham player ratings vs Everton: Spurs are staying up! Joao Palhinha powers Roberto De Zerbi's men to safety while Kevin Danso dominates in vital victory to avoid Premier League relegation

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J. Palhinha
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Tottenham vs Everton

Tottenham ensured that they avoided relegation from the Premier League as they edged out Everton 1-0 on a nervy Sunday in north London. Joao Palhinha proved to be the hero as he netted the only goal of the game shortly before half-time, with Spurs then able to see the game out and condemn West Ham to the Championship despite their own victory over Leeds United across the capital.

Tottenham started on the front foot, and both Conor Gallagher and Kevin Danso fired wide inside the first 10 minutes as set-pieces landed at their feet, while Palhinha ballooned an effort over the crossbar.

Roberto De Zerbi's side continued to dominate the first half, and managed to get their noses in front two minutes before the break when Palhinha managed to force the ball over the line after his initial headed effort came back off the post.

Chances proved to be at a premium thereafter, with Everton able to dominate possession without testing Antonin Kinsky until stoppage time, when he saved brilliantly from Tyrique George. News from the London Stadium made for an edgy atmosphere, but Spurs were able to see the game out and secure their place in the top flight for next season.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Antonin Kinsky (6/10):

    Had very little to do, but what he did do, he did competently. Fine save denied George in stoppage time.

    Pedro Porro (6/10):

    Got up and down the right-hand side and put in some dangerous crosses from set-pieces.

    Kevin Danso (8/10):

    Dominant up against Barry as he kept the Everton forward on a tight leash. Caused problems from set-pieces, though his finishing left a lot to be desired.

    Micky van de Ven (7/10):

    Made a couple of key interventions, the most notable of which was cutting out George's cross late on with Kinsky beaten.

    Destiny Udogie (6/10):

    Showed plenty of confidence as he unveiled a few flicks and tricks in his own territory. Solid outing at left-back.

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    Midfield

    Joao Palhinha (7/10):

    Did plenty of good defensive work, even if he looked short of the quality required in possession. All that pales in comparison to his biggest contribution, as his stabbed effort just about crossed the line shortly before half-time.

    Rodrigo Bentancur (7/10):

    A steadying presence at the heart of midfield. Kept things simple while using the ball intelligently.

    Conor Gallagher (7/10):

    First touch remains an issue, but worked tirelessly in midfield. Fired wide early on when he perhaps could have done better.

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    Attack

    Djed Spence (7/10):

    Deployed higher up the pitch than usual, but used his pace well to get in behind. Dangerous cross almost found Richarlison in the first half.

    Richarlison (7/10):

    Didn't get a real sight of goal, but worked hard for his team and held the ball up effectively against his former side.

    Mathys Tel (6/10):

    Got O'Brien booked early on and looked a threat, but struggled to produce anything of note in the final third before going off for Sarr.

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    Subs & Manager

    Pape Matar Sarr (5/10):

    Most notable contribution was to pick up a yellow card for diving.

    Randal Kolo Muani (5/10):

    Left a little isolated after replacing Richarlison up front.

    James Maddison (N/A):

    Put himself about for the final 10 minutes.

    Archie Gray (N/A):

    Replaced Bentancur late on.

    Radu Dragusin (N/A):

    Thrown on in the final minute of normal time to shore things up.

    Roberto De Zerbi (7/10):

    Far from a perfect performance, but his side came out the traps quickly and got the result their performance just about deserved.