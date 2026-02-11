Tottenham hatch Mauricio Pochettino plan with club plotting to hire popular ex-player as interim manager until summer

Spurs issued a statement around Frank's departure, insisting that he would "leave today", instead of there being any claim of an exit by mutual consent, or a sacking.

They said: "The club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

"Throughout his time at the club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

Spurs' form made it clear that Frank's role had become untenable; they have not won a league game in 2026, with their most recent victory on December 28, a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. They have 12 games of the season remaining and their next fixture comes against Arsenal, in what could be the first game for a new interim manager.