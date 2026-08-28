AFP
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi hints at one more signing following Sávio and Omar Marmoush deals
Huge summer spend for Tottenham
De Zerbi is thrilled after Tottenham pulled off a double swoop for Sávio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City this week, as reported by ESPN. Spurs secured Sávio in an £85 million package, while Marmoush arrived on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy that could rise to £60m. This takes the overall summer expenditure of the club to more than £350m.
De Zerbi praised his new attackers ahead of the Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday. "I think Sávio and Marmoush are bomba. I don't know what name or how you can call them but players of a high level, for sure," De Zerbi said.
- AFP
Push for one final transfer
Despite an incredibly busy window, De Zerbi admitted that Tottenham are still actively looking to strengthen their squad before Tuesday night. The manager confirmed he held productive talks with the hierarchy over dinner yesterday to discuss their remaining targets. "I didn't expect one transfer market and one window like we have done," De Zerbi explained.
"I think we can do one player more and in one specific position, but yesterday we went for dinner with the owners, with Vinai [Venkatesham], with Johan [Lange] and with Enrico [Venturelli]. We spoke about this, but we have all of us on the same page and there is a very good connection."
Marmoush offers attacking solutions
Marmoush joins after a prolific spell yielding 37 goals at Eintracht Frankfurt and 16 at Manchester City, providing crucial competition up front, especially with James Maddison not fully fit and Mohammed Kudus returning from injury.
Highlighting the Egyptian international's impact, De Zerbi added: "A great signing for us. A great player, another great player and every one of us loves him as a player. We hope he can do what he is able. I think he can give more solutions in attack. We need players in attack capable to score goals, to play well with the ball also, a very fast player, great qualities and we are all happy."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Spurs?
Tottenham host Newcastle on Saturday evening, a clash in which Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro could start, having featured in Wednesday's 5-1 Carabao Cup win. Sávio is in line for his full debut, while Pape Sarr's future remains uncertain ahead of Tuesday's deadline. De Zerbi warned Sarr that finding a suitable transfer offer remains the responsibility of the player.
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