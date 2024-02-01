'Doesn't score enough to have his own' - Tottenham star James Maddison aims brutal dig at Brentford's Neal Maupay after heated clash over copied darts celebration

Soham Mukherjee
Maddison MaupayTNT/GOAL
Tottenham star James Maddison aimed a brutal dig at Neal Maupay after the Brentford striker copied his darts celebration during the London derby.

  • Tottenham beat Brentford 3-2
  • Scored three in eight minutes to snatch a win
  • Maddison fired shots at Maupay after a heated derby

