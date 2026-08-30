Stunning swap deal! Tottenham strike Iliman Ndiaye agreement as Richarlison prepares for emotional Everton return

Tottenham and Everton are finalising a major transfer shake-up. According to The Athletic, Spurs have agreed a deal in principle to sign Ndiaye, while Richarlison is set to travel in the opposite direction and return to Merseyside.

Despite the overlapping timeline, the report suggests that the transfers are entirely separate transactions. These agreements remain subject to medicals and personal terms. The Senegal international's move to north London follows his rejection of several contract extension offers from the Toffees last season.

Ndiaye's impending arrival cushions the blow of missing out on Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo. Spurs had tracked the 27-year-old Dutchman, but he has opted to pursue a move to Enzo Maresca's Manchester City instead.



