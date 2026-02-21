New Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor makes big relegation claim as Spurs face 'emergency situation'

Tottenham were hoping for a season of domestic improvement, having won the Europa League under previous manager Ange Postecoglou before the Greek-Australian was sacked and replaced by Thomas Frank.

The Dane got off to a decent start, but a poor run of form has seen Spurs slide towards the relegation places, with their last win in the English top flight coming at the end of January at Crystal Palace. Frank was given the boot after the most recent defeat to Newcastle United, with Tudor brought in with a reputation of firefighting and turning around dire situations.

It's a major gamble from those in charge of the north London side, who only sit five points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United before the weekend's fixtures. Tottenham still have an incredibly long injury list, with neither James Maddison nor Dejan Kulusevski playing a single minute of football so far this season. The likes of Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, Destiny Udogie, Richarlison, Pedro Porro and Souza are all currently unavailable, while Cristian Romero still has three more games to serve of a domestic suspension.