Tottenham urged to take 'gamble' on Igor Thiago as potential Harry Kane replacement

Thiago enjoyed a sensational campaign last season, netting 22 goals for the Bees to finish just behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. His rise has been meteoric since moving to London from Club Brugge in 2024, despite early injury setbacks. Anderton is convinced that Thiago offers a clinical edge that current options like Richarlison and Dominic Solanke have yet to consistently provide in a Spurs shirt.

Discussing the current crop of forwards, Anderton offered a blunt assessment of Richarlison's role in the squad. "Richarlison, is not going to be a goalscorer," he explained. "He's going to run around and upset defenders and be a pain in the arse to play against. Is he going to be involved in a team that gets into that top four or five?"

While Anderton expressed hope for Solanke, he remained sceptical about his ability to fill Kane's shoes: "I don't think he can replace Harry... we desperately need a goalscorer. I hope that Solanke can come and be that."