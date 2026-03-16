Frustrated Tottenham fans reluctantly cancel planned protest against board as they promise to 'get behind team' for relegation showdown with Nottingham Forest

The backdrop to this truce is one of the darkest periods in the club's modern history. Beyond their domestic struggles, Spurs are on the brink of a Champions League exit after a bruising 5-2 first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. The supporters’ frustration is rooted in perceived failings on the part of the owners of the club that have allowed a squad of high earners to slide towards the bottom three. By calling off the protest, CFT hope to galvanise the fanbase, aiming to pull the team over the line while promising that the time for direct action against the board will return once the immediate threat is neutralised.