Revealed: Tottenham ignored advice to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and are now paying the price for transfer mistakes

In a revelation that will leave the Tottenham faithful wondering what might have been, Rosenthal has detailed how he attempted to bring a teenage Ronaldo to White Hart Lane. Long before the Portuguese icon became a global superstar at Manchester United and Real Madrid, he had identified his explosive talent during his early days at Sporting CP.

Speaking on the club's historic recruitment blunder, Rosenthal said to Flashscore: "I saw Cristiano in his second or third game for Sporting's first team, and I immediately alerted Tottenham, but they didn't follow it up." The missed opportunity to land arguably the greatest player in the history of the game serves as a bitter pill to swallow for Spurs fans, especially as the club now find themselves in a precarious position near the foot of the table. "I already understood that speed would be the name of the game. It's why I discovered players like Samuel Eto'o, Cristiano Ronaldo, Vincent Kompany, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and many more, because I was looking for the top sprinters in football."