Tottenham misery continues as Aston Villa secure dramatic first win of the season in five-goal thriller

Tottenham were humiliated in front of their own supporters following a 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League. De Zerbi's side remain without a league victory after defensive frailties cost them dearly in north London.

The visitors broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Johan Manzambi converted a pass from Boubacar Kamara from inside the penalty area. Nicolas Jackson and Emiliano Buendia then extended the advantage after the interval.

Spurs staged a late fightback as substitute Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke found the net in the dying minutes. However, the hosts simply ran out of time to complete the comeback and avoid another frustrating loss.