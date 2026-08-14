Man City set for shock £51m star departure after just ONE year!

City have agreed a £51 million deal to sell Reijnders to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Qadsiah, as per The Independent. The Dutch midfielder will leave the Etihad Stadium after spending just a single season in English football.

Reijnders has already accepted personal terms with the Middle Eastern club to finalise the lucrative transfer. City will secure a notable profit on the international, who initially cost them £46.5m when he arrived from AC Milan last summer. The deal takes their total transfer sales to roughly £100m this window.