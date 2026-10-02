'It's a big topic!' - Thomas Tuchel addresses Man City guilty verdict and reveals if he would still pick non-top-flight players for England

England manager Tuchel has confirmed that Manchester City's recent legal troubles have permeated the national team camp. The Premier League powerhouse was recently found guilty of over 100 breaches of financial regulations following a long-running investigation by league authorities. With several City stars currently away on international duty, the German tactician noted that the situation is impossible to ignore for the players and staff alike.

Speaking during his latest press conference, the 53-year-old manager was candid about the atmosphere surrounding the news. 'I guess so. We had some time between matches and it is a big subject but as you rightly say, everyone speaks about and no other voice is needed,' Tuchel said. He added his relief at not being the primary commentator on the legal specifics: 'I am glad not to be that voice. I have half knowledge on the subject but players talk about and the City players talk about it but only briefly, they are ready to go tomorrow. It is a big topic.'