Getty/GOAL
Is Thomas Tuchel’s time up? Ex-Premier League striker makes huge Pep Guardiola claim after England's World Cup exit
Tuchel faces pressure after World Cup heartbreak
Tuchel is under increasing pressure following England's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals. Anthony Gordon initially put the Three Lions ahead, but the Albiceleste struck back courtesy of strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. The head coach subsequently faced heavy criticism from several former international stars for his decision to adopt a more defensive approach after taking a 1-0 lead. Despite the disappointment, the FA is reportedly continuing to support Tuchel as he prepares to lead the team beyond the tournament.
- getty
Morrison explains why Tuchel should stay
Former Premier League striker Morrison believes Tuchel remains the right man to lead England despite growing calls for his dismissal. Writing for FourFourTwo, Morrison argued there are few realistic alternatives available.
"I still think Tuchel is the right man to lead England," he wrote. "I know a lot of people are calling for him to be sacked, but if you're going to sack him, who's out there?"
Guardiola is a dream coach
While Morrison initially defended the incumbent manager, he was quick to point out that one specific name would change the entire conversation regarding the England hotseat. With Guardiola having left Manchester City, the idea of the Catalan genius taking over the national team remains a dream for many supporters.
Morrison believes that if the opportunity to hire the multi-time Premier League winner ever presented itself, the FA would be foolish not to act immediately, regardless of Tuchel's contractual status or the timing of the vacancy.
"A lot of people are saying Pep Guardiola. If Pep becomes available, you grab it with both hands because he is the special one. But I just don't see The FA making a change at the moment," he added. "Zinedine Zidane’s name was bandied about, but it looks like he’s going to France with Didier Deschamps leaving. People were also talking about Jurgen Klopp, but he’s getting the Germany job.
"So Pep is probably the one out there, if England decided to make a change. More immediately, England now have to prepare for that third-place game which no one really wants to play in. I don't know why that game is still part of the tournament, as it’s meaningless in my opinion. Some of those players just want to go on holiday now, recharge and get ready for the season."
- (C)Getty Images
Attention turns to the third-place play-off
England are currently preparing for their third-place match against France at Miami Stadium. Although the team is still disappointed at their failure to reach the final, Tuchel and his squad are expected to win the match.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting