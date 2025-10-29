Getty Images Sport
'Thinks he's Pep Guardiola' - Real Madrid dressing room threatening to turn against 'unapproachable' Xabi Alonso amid 'frustration' with manager's rigid approach
Alonso shakes things up
Alonso arrived in June and made one thing clear: nothing at the Santiago Bernabeu would be the same as under Carlo Ancelotti. Old habits? Gone. It’s more than just extra gym sessions. Only essential staff are allowed on the training ground. Dressing room access before matches or at half-time is limited. Line-ups are no longer leaked. Even players’ entourages now face restrictions. The idea is focus and privacy. You can tell some players aren’t used to that. And yet, on the pitch, results are positive. But football isn’t just about results. It’s about personalities, habits, and comfort levels. That part is clear. Some players are adjusting. Others, less so.
'He think's he's Pep Guardiola'
Frustration is continuing to build behind the scenes. Some players feel their freedom on the pitch is curtailed. Some think Alonso is distant. An inside source close to the Madrid dressing room has opened up on the struggles Alonso is currently facing. Speaking to the Athletic, the source said: "Some of them have won so much without doing these things that when these have been imposed on them, they have complained. He thinks he’s Pep Guardiola, but for now he’s just Xabi."
That line reportedly keeps coming up in conversations around the squad. Not entirely flattering. Part admiration, part scepticism. Vinicius Junior’s storm-off after being substituted against Barcelona highlighted the tension, but it appears the problems may be deeper than that.
Some feel Alonso is "unapproachable". Comparisons to Ancelotti’s open, warm style only make the gap feel bigger. Specialists in training, stricter rules, restricted access, changes all designed to improve focus. And yet, it changes the atmosphere. The squad is responding with improved levels on the pitch, but they are not all happy about it.
Early successes, but growing pains
Still, the approach is working, at least in part. Madrid top La Liga. Champions League form is solid. Young players are getting chances: Arda Guler, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Franco Mastantuono. Rotations keep the squad involved. Alonso’s staff - assistant Sebastian Parrilla, physical trainer Ismael Camenforte, analysts Alberto Encinas and Benat Labaien - are implementing a plan that clearly takes time and patience.
"They are aware that they are immersed in a process that requires patience for the team to function as they have planned," the source continued. Some players are adapting well. Others are grumbling. Alonso seems willing to stick to his principles of discipline. The tension is a side effect, not a dealbreaker, at least for now.
Looking ahead at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid are always under scrutiny. Every move is magnified by the media and Alonso’s balance of authority will be crucial to deciding his future. Senior players’ dissatisfaction is something to watch, and certainly something to manage, if the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man wants to keep his job. Los Blancos will look to keep building momentum despite the unrest behind the scenes when they host Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.
