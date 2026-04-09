Thierry Henry tries to HIDE as Jamie Carragher & Peter Schmeichel clash over Liverpool's dismal display against PSG during live TV broadcast

Carragher was particularly critical of the decision to move away from a traditional back four, stating: "The manager tried something, but he got it massively wrong tactically about how he went about it. It’s easy for me to say that after the event, that’s what we do, we are pundits, we speak after the game. He went about it with the back five all wrong, they were actually more open with a back five than with a back four, because they went man-to-man all over the pitch, and the three centre-backs had to cover the entire width of the pitch."

Schmeichel hit back during the live TV broadcast, telling Carragher: "You know, sitting here Jamie, I think you are perhaps more emotionally involved in this so I understand where you are. Sat here at the stadium it did not look like they were struggling too much when PSG had the ball in front of their box. I agree with some of the analysis you did there on the two goals, but I actually think it helped them having that many players at the back. PSG they were hard, they play some football by the way."