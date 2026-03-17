Thierry Henry claims Bruno Fernandes 'killed' Man Utd team-mate in Aston Villa win & coins new nickname for Portuguese midfielder

Fernandes' two assists against Villa took his tally to 16 for the season, a new club record for a single Premier League campaign. He is now chasing the all-time record of 20 assists in one season, a feat currently shared by Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Henry was full of praise for the Portugal international and gave him a new nickname, saying: "If you can control the speed of your brain you’re going to be faster than anyone on the field and this is what this guy has in abundance.

"I’ve said it before, he doesn’t play football he thinks football. He did it so well again at the weekend. In the second half he was like the kid at school who’s better than everyone, he just got on the ball and passed it forward whenever he could. My name for him now is Braino Fernandes because this guy thinks on the pitch and I love it."