Real Madrid set to offer Thibaut Courtois contract extension after Inter heroics

Courtois has been the undisputed bedrock of Madrid's defence over the past decade. Following his spectacular performance against Inter, the club’s sporting direction is ready to secure his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports from Cope, the Spanish giants are eager to initiate contract talks in the coming days. The primary goal is to extend his current deal, ensuring the 33-year-old remains a vital asset for years to come.

Securing the goalkeeper’s signature would eliminate any lingering debate about his position. It also paves the way for Courtois to complete at least a historic tenth season guarding the net for Los Blancos.