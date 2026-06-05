The Rondo, MLS All-Star Game edition: Did Son Heung-Min deserve his spot, how big is Zavier Gozo’s inclusion and will Lionel Messi show up?

And so we have the basics of an MLS All-Star Game roster. The fan, media and player vote has wrapped up, and yielded a tidy looking squad. There's a lot to like here. Leo Messi is, of course, involved. So, too is Son Heung-Min (despite not having his best season). But there is also room for Zavier Gozo, Anthony Markanich, and Nashville's excellent Andy Najar.
Other headliners include Tim Ream, who has been named to the side for a second time (and 15 years after his first selection). A word, too, for Sebastian Berhalter, who is alone in a frighteningly thin midfield. But hey, that's what All-Star games are all about, right?
But what do we make of this thing? Sure, ASGs are a little old-fashioned at this point. Yet they do retain a little bit of a charm: our best against your best. There's something nice about that. And with MLS set to face off against Liga MX's All-Stars, we might have quite a good game on our hands at the end of July. GOAL breaks down the matchup, the names, and ASGs at large in another edition of... The Rondo.